The Two-Second Beauty Trick that Gets Tracee Ellis Ross Pumped at the Gym

The only thing more controversial than wearing makeup to the beach? Wearing makeup to the gym. Both sides have their passionate defenders. But Tracee Ellis Ross’ reasoning for swiping on bright red lipstick before hitting the gym might just convert previous doubters.

In an interview with InStyle, the star, who often does her own makeup for red carpet events, reveals that her makeup must-have is “a bright red lipstick,” specifically the cult-favorite shade, M.A.C. Ruby Woo. “I don’t like foundation,” she says, adding, “I love the look of a fresh face with a pop of color on the lips. It makes me feel so good.”

So good, in fact, that the star doesn’t just commit to the bright crimson hue for events. Ross shares that she even sports the bold look when she’s exercising — a trick that gets her in the zone during an intense workout class.

“I’ll even wear a red lip to the gym,” she says. “I do the Tracy Anderson Method, so there’s a lot of mirror work involved. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I’m like, ‘Yeah, girl, that’s right!'”

No joke over here at @TracyAndersonMethod #SweatyAF #RedLipFit 💪🏾💋 A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Need the receipts? Watch the star’s Instagram video above, captioned #RedLipFit, which shows her working out with her signature look. But believe it or not, despite her always-flawless bright red lips, there’s still an aspect of her smile that Ross is trying to alter.

“The bottom front teeth overlap,” Ross says of her smile. “I had braces as a kid, and now I’m trying to fix the same thing again with Invisalign. I’m always looking for discreet and elegant ways to take it out before I eat.”

What do you think of the star's workout trick? Do you wear makeup to the gym?