Tracee Ellis Ross Waxes Her Nostrils, Shares the Painful Video on Instagram: 'Just Say No!'

Tracee Ellis Ross is very open with social media following. And she took that openness one step further with a TMI beauty video that proves once again beauty is pain.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress decided to get the inside of her nostrils waxed and left nothing to the imagination when she shared the painful process she endured with her fans on Instagram.

In a clip posted Tuesday, the actress laid back with her head on a pillow and had a Q-tip pushed into her nostril with the hot wax on it. Sound painful? Well that was the easy part.

Before Ross could catch her breath, her waxer squeezed her two nostrils together, grabbed the end of the Q-tip not lodged inside her nose and pulled it out as the star screamed in a mixture of fear and pain. “Take it out! Take it out. Oh f—!” she yelled as the wax was pulled out of her nostril. (Warning: the clip below is not for the squeamish.)

HAS ANYONE EVER HAD THEIR NOSE HAIRS WAXED? ~ let this be a lesson to you: just say no. A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Breakout Stars: 14 Celebs Who Celebrate Their Zits

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Although the Black-ish star broke out in a tearful laughter, it doesn’t look like she will be trying this hair removal method anytime again soon. “HAS ANYONE EVER HAD THEIR NOSE HAIRS WAXED? ~ let this be a lesson to you: just say no,” Ross captioned her Instagram video.

Would you ever wax your nose like Tracee? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.