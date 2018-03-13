Tracee Ellis Ross on Why Helen Mirren's Oscars Moment Broke Hollywood Stereotypes

Tracee Ellis Ross is sharing the love!

The actress praised the 2018 Academy Awards at the Chico’s #HowBoldAreYou event at Joe’s Pub in N.Y.C. on Monday night saying, “There was this funny joke that if you had a short speech, you were going to get a jet ski and the curtain came up and there was Helen Mirren and I know it was a cute moment but it did something really spectacular because it blew an archetype of being a bombshell.”

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly revealed during his monologue that the Academy Award winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech would win the prize, and he got none other than Oscar winner Mirren to show off the jet ski à la one of “Barker’s Beauties” on The Price Is Right.

Ross explained, “Those messages really change the way that we start to see ourselves, that Helen Mirren at 72 now is one of those bombshells.”

The 45-year-old went on to praise more females making a difference in the industry and beyond. “I made a list of all extraordinary women. Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay, Allison Janney, Halle Berry,” before adding about Berry, “Have you seen those legs? I don’t know what she does, I want to do that.”

Luckily, Berry has shared her tips for a great workout on Instagram with weekly motivational fitspiration called Fitness Friday. The 51-year-old answered fan questions about how to get motivated to work out even without an expensive gym membership.

“You asked how to get started? It’s simple…you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it!” Berry wrote, “Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU!”

The mother of two highlighted a specific routine, “This simple exercise is called a plank pull. This starts to strengthen your code, and a strong core has been key to my workouts.”