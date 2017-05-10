No Stylist? No Problem! 6 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Showed Off Seriously Glam Skills

From rocking the coolest hairstyles to the most flawless makeup and amazing outfits, Tracee Ellis Ross always manages to win our hearts with her red carpet looks. And while the star has a trusted team of pros that maintain her glam and style, she’s doesn’t rely on them entirely. She’s actually no slouch when it comes to her own beauty, skincare, and fashion styling skills!
Case in point: she stepped out to this year’s MTV Movie Awards rocking a gorgeous, bold, red-lipped makeup look that she created entirely on her own.
Before that, she did her own pre-Met Gala touch-ups.
She’s got the skincare routine down, too. Ross posted a video of an in-flight face massage on Instagram on Tuesday, and aside the fact that she looked amazing without makeup, we couldn’t help but notice the spa-quality skills that she used on herself.
The star wrote, “Still laughing at this video of my preflight facial massage ritual 😂😂😂 u know I gotta hydrate!! This happens while in air and again before I land (by the way) and thank you @AdrianeJamison for capturing my madness.”
But beauty isn’t the only thing she’s a pro at. She did her own hair and makeup and styled herself last month…
And mastered this rocker-chic look as well…
…along with this kimono-inspired number.
So when the pros are away, it’s very clear that Tracee will play.
What do you think of Tracee’s beauty and fashion skills? Sound off below.