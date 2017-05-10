No Stylist? No Problem! 6 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Showed Off Seriously Glam Skills

From rocking the coolest hairstyles to the most flawless makeup and amazing outfits, Tracee Ellis Ross always manages to win our hearts with her red carpet looks. And while the star has a trusted team of pros that maintain her glam and style, she’s doesn’t rely on them entirely. She’s actually no slouch when it comes to her own beauty, skincare, and fashion styling skills!

Case in point: she stepped out to this year’s MTV Movie Awards rocking a gorgeous, bold, red-lipped makeup look that she created entirely on her own.

Swipe through #SelfiePhotoShoot A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 7, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Before that, she did her own pre-Met Gala touch-ups.

Flashback to prepping for the #MetGala with @MylahMorales & @ChuckieLoveHair #FBF A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

She’s got the skincare routine down, too. Ross posted a video of an in-flight face massage on Instagram on Tuesday, and aside the fact that she looked amazing without makeup, we couldn’t help but notice the spa-quality skills that she used on herself.

Still laughing at this video of my preflight facial massage ritual 😂😂😂 u know I gotta hydrate!! This happens while in air and again before I land (by the way) and thank you @AdrianeJamison for capturing my madness. A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 9, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

But beauty isn’t the only thing she’s a pro at. She did her own hair and makeup and styled herself last month…

Last week's hotel room photo shoot with @TerryTsiolis wearing my fave Celine jacket! Hair, makeup & styling by me. A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

And mastered this rocker-chic look as well…

Work day in #NYC Styled by me out of my closet #TheGirlWhoLovesToShop A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 3, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

…along with this kimono-inspired number.

At the @MatchesFashion dinner co-hosted by my dear friend @DuroOlowu. Wearing a Duro kimono dress and the @JenniferFisherJewelry #BabySamira hoops named after my bestie @SamiraNasr! Styled by moi 🤗#MFx30YearsAndCounting 📸: @Darren_Gerrish A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

So when the pros are away, it’s very clear that Tracee will play.

What do you think of Tracee’s beauty and fashion skills? Sound off below.