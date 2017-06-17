'Purple Hair Don't Care': Tori Spelling Debuts New Summer Color While Out with Her Kids

Tori Spelling is ready for summer.

The actress, 44, stepped out Friday afternoon with four of her children at a screening of Despicable Me 3, having traded in her blonde locks for purple ones.

“Fun start to our #familyfriday Breakfast & screening of #depicableme3 with some other fabulous mamas and their kiddos!” Spelling wrote in a caption of the photo on Instagram. “@despicableme Best soundtrack of the summer #purplehairdontcare.”

She paired off the look with a violet dress and jean vest, with her hair styled in a half-ponytail.

This isn’t the first time the mother of five has made a drastic hair color change. In 2016, Spelling debuted pink hair for the Fourth of July.

Getting ready for the #4thofjuly and some grilling w/the family in my @talbotsofficial sweater! @janeylopatypr #talbots A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jul 3, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

For that photo, Spelling paired her pink hair with a denim skirt, a stars and stripes tee, a red and blue fedora, and holding a red and white beach ball next to a barbecue just for good measure.

Back then, her hair resembled a tall glass of rosé, leaving a few pieces of her natural color throughout to give the look a more realistic feel.