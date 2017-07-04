Topshop Tycoon Sidesteps Question of Daughter’s Involvement with ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks

British billionaire Sir Philip Green is staying mum on any potential romance between his daughter and “hot felon”-turned-model Jeremy Meeks.

Green, a business mogul who owns Topshop, Topman and other British retailers, declined to answer when The Daily Telegraph asked him to comment on any relationship between his daughter Chloe and Meeks, who is supposedly still married to wife Melissa Meeks.

“With respect, I am not getting involved in it,” he replied somewhat gruffly to the U.K. newspaper.

Meeks, whose 2014 police mugshot turned him into a viral sensation and landed him a modeling contract, served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole. At the time, police alleged that Meeks – who had also served prison time at a state facility – was a member of a local street gang, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The heiress and the social media star made headlines over the weekend when photos posted on the Daily Mail showed Meeks, 33, embracing and cuddling the 26-year-old while aboard a luxury yacht in Turkey.

Green seemingly confirmed the relationship on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager Jim Jordan and writing, “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.” (The post is no longer visible, and it appears she deleted her Instagram account.)

Meeks’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and he has not posted any shots of them together on his Instagram page — although he did share several images of himself on the trip.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Meanwhile, Melissa Meeks has not directly addressed the kerfuffle on her Instagram page, and still identifies herself as “wife to Jeremy Meeks” in her bio. However, she seemingly gave a nod to some tensions last week when she shared an image of a woman holding out her middle finger with the caption “it’s just me against the world baby.”

On June 20, she also shared an inspirational quote about “true love.”

“God will change your appetite for love from wanting a happy ending to expecting new beginning daily,” the quote said. “True love never ends, it begins over and over each day.”