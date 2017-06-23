6 Items to Buy During Topshop's Huge Summer Sale

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with the coolest trends, then you’re not going to want to miss Topshop’s sale right now. Tons of styles including dresses, tees, denim, skirts, shoes, accessories and more are now up to 50 percent off — and that includes pieces from the Topshop Unique runway collection! Scroll down to check some of our favorite sale styles and shop them before they’re gone.
Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Dress
This reconstructed blazer-style dress is so cool with its off-the-shoulder silhouette and gingham print.
Buy It! Gingham Blazer Dress, $55 (orig. $110); topshop.com
Studded Block Heels
These studded block heel sandals will add edge to any outfit.
Buy It! Nixie Studded Sandals, $45 (orig. $100); topshop.com
Round Tortoise Sunglasses
Rock these retro style sunglasses at your next summer music festival.
Buy It! Lakota 60’s Round Sunglasses, $8 (orig. $30); topshop.com
Floral Party Dress
This floral jacquard dress is bright and fun. Try it for your next wedding guest look.
Buy It! Floral Jacquard Prom Midi Dress, $110 (orig. $210); topshop.com
Flutter Sleeve Top
We’re obsessed with the flutter sleeves on this dusty pink blouse.
Buy It! Flute Sleeve Bardot Top, $24 (orig. $65); topshop.com
Palm Print Romper
Nothing screams summer more than a pretty palm print.
Buy It! Ring Detailed Leaf Print Playsuit, $50 (orig. $90); topshop.com
What are the coolest styles you’re scoring from Topshop’s epic sale? Comment below and let us know!