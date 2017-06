The Top 10 Sunglasses Trends of Summer 2017

Sunnies trends change every year, and this year is all about being more adventurous, from geometric frames to brow bar silhouettes.

But just how wearable are these cool shades? We put our editors to the test! They sorted through hundreds of options to find the most wearable, coolest sunglasses of the season, taking all the guesswork out of the shopping process for you.

Keep scrolling to see all of the top 10 trends you'll want to wear all summer -- and for long after Labor Day, too.