The Top Five Beauty Trends To Try This Fall

Start incorporating these fresh looks into your routine right now

By

Posted on

More

1 of 11

 

THE TRENDS YOU SHOULD KNOW

There's no need to wait for sweater weather to get a head start on your fall beauty look. Here, every new product you need to add to your arsenal -- from autumn-inspired eye shadow to Instagram-worthy masks.

2 of 11

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

AUTUMN-INSPIRED EYE SHADOW

The latest makeup look taking over Hollywood is a warm smoky eye that makes us long for changing leaves and pumpkin-spice lattes, as seen on Jessica Alba. Blend a touch of caramel, copper and russet shadow together for a subtle wash of color, or layer it on for a fiery finish.

3 of 11

 

AUTUMN-INSPIRED EYE SHADOW

Shop the trend: ColourPop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette, $16; colourpop.com; Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust, $49; marcjacobsbeauty.com; Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54; sephora.com

4 of 11

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

LUMINIZING PRIMERS

You don’t have to pile on highlighter to make your skin gleam, as Brie Larson proves. The new look is nabbing a lightweight primer that contains pearlescent particles that impart a lit-from-within look. “Press them into the skin with your fingertips for an even application,” advises beauty expert Josie Maran.

5 of 11

 

LUMINIZING PRIMERS

Shop the trend: Stellar Brilliant Primer, $35; sephora.com; Josie Maran Argan Moonstone Drops, $48; sephora.com; Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops, $32; sephora.com

6 of 11

Jim Spellman/WireImage

DEEP PURPLE METALLICS

This jewel-toned hue is typically seen on eyes, but now it’s a cool color for lips and cheeks too. “A metallic finish gives traditional plum an edgy twist,” says makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, who applied a metal-tinged lip color on Jennifer Hudson. Just make the shade the focal point of your makeup by keeping the rest of your look relatively minimal, says the pro.

7 of 11

 

DEEP PURPLE METALLICS

Shop the trend: Dior Metalizer Eyes & Lips Cream Shadow in Plum Reflexion, $25; nordstrom.com; NARS Blush in Blissful, $30; narscosmetics.com; Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Moody, $18; sephora.com

8 of 11

Diane Kruger/Instagram

INSTAGRAM-WORTHY MASKS

The current craze in skin care isn’t a new ingredient—it’s posting a pic on social media during your treatment, like Diane Kruger. Look for a colorful option that's sure to earn the adoration of your followers.

9 of 11

 

INSTAGRAM-WORTHY MASKS

Shop the trend: L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask—Clear & Comfort, $12.99; lorealparisusa.com; Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Sonic Blue, $19; sephora.com; Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, $68; sephora.com

10 of 11

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

NUDES FOR EVERYONE

Whatever your skin tone, it’s (finally!) easy to find a lip color that perfectly complements your complexion, thanks to brands like Ciaté London and Maybelline New York that have launched nude shades in a range of peaches, pinks, beiges and browns. Even better: They come in an of-the-moment matte finish.

11 of 11

 

NUDES FOR EVERYONE

Shop the trend: BITE Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com; Ciaté London Liquid Velvet Moisturizing Lipstick, $19; sephora.com; Maybelline New York The Inti-Matte Nudes, $7.49; maybelline.com

See Also

More

More