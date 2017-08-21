The Top Five Beauty Trends To Try This Fall
Start incorporating these fresh looks into your routine right now
By PeopleStyle
THE TRENDS YOU SHOULD KNOW
There's no need to wait for sweater weather to get a head start on your fall beauty look. Here, every new product you need to add to your arsenal -- from autumn-inspired eye shadow to Instagram-worthy masks.
AUTUMN-INSPIRED EYE SHADOW
The latest makeup look taking over Hollywood is a warm smoky eye that makes us long for changing leaves and pumpkin-spice lattes, as seen on Jessica Alba. Blend a touch of caramel, copper and russet shadow together for a subtle wash of color, or layer it on for a fiery finish.
Shop the trend: ColourPop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette, $16; colourpop.com; Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust, $49; marcjacobsbeauty.com; Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54; sephora.com
LUMINIZING PRIMERS
You don’t have to pile on highlighter to make your skin gleam, as Brie Larson proves. The new look is nabbing a lightweight primer that contains pearlescent particles that impart a lit-from-within look. “Press them into the skin with your fingertips for an even application,” advises beauty expert Josie Maran.
Shop the trend: Stellar Brilliant Primer, $35; sephora.com; Josie Maran Argan Moonstone Drops, $48; sephora.com; Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops, $32; sephora.com
DEEP PURPLE METALLICS
This jewel-toned hue is typically seen on eyes, but now it’s a cool color for lips and cheeks too. “A metallic finish gives traditional plum an edgy twist,” says makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, who applied a metal-tinged lip color on Jennifer Hudson. Just make the shade the focal point of your makeup by keeping the rest of your look relatively minimal, says the pro.
Shop the trend: Dior Metalizer Eyes & Lips Cream Shadow in Plum Reflexion, $25; nordstrom.com; NARS Blush in Blissful, $30; narscosmetics.com; Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Moody, $18; sephora.com
INSTAGRAM-WORTHY MASKS
The current craze in skin care isn’t a new ingredient—it’s posting a pic on social media during your treatment, like Diane Kruger. Look for a colorful option that's sure to earn the adoration of your followers.
Shop the trend: L’Oréal Paris Pure-Clay Mask—Clear & Comfort, $12.99; lorealparisusa.com; Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Sonic Blue, $19; sephora.com; Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, $68; sephora.com
NUDES FOR EVERYONE
Whatever your skin tone, it’s (finally!) easy to find a lip color that perfectly complements your complexion, thanks to brands like Ciaté London and Maybelline New York that have launched nude shades in a range of peaches, pinks, beiges and browns. Even better: They come in an of-the-moment matte finish.
Shop the trend: BITE Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18; sephora.com; Ciaté London Liquid Velvet Moisturizing Lipstick, $19; sephora.com; Maybelline New York The Inti-Matte Nudes, $7.49; maybelline.com