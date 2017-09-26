Designer Tommy Hilfiger has a slew of celebrity fans (including collaborator Gigi Hadid) and frequently references pop culture in his designs, so it shouldn’t surprise you to find out that he’s got an enormous collection of memorabilia worn by some of the most iconic celebrities of all time. The designer has acquired pieces worn by Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger and David Bowie, to name a few, and now he’s putting some of his most treasured pieces up for auction next month.

On October 21, Hilfiger is hosting his first-ever auction of clothing, furniture, art work and more with Julien’s Auctions. It will feature items owned by some of the most iconic names in movies, music and fashion, including a pair of jeans from the legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

A pair of Foremost JCP Co. blue jeans worn by Monroe in the 1954 film River of No Return are available and can be yours if you’ve got a ton of disposable income just lying around (they’re estimated to sell up to $40,000). Hilfiger previously owned two other pairs of the jeans worn by Monroe, but gifted them to Britney Spears and Naomi Campbell (#nobigdeal).

Mick Jagger’s Steel Wheels studded leather vest is estimated to go between $2,000-$4,000, while a pair of KISS guitarist’s Ace Frehley 1970s vintage platform boots are estimated between $600-$800.

You’ll also find four tarot prints signed by David Bowie (estimated between $5,000 – $7,000) and Andy Warhol Truman Capote and Liza Minnelli screen prints that could sell for as much as $100,000.

Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions says the house is excited to feature such prominent Hollywood items owned by such a prominent American designer. “Tommy Hilfiger’s distinctive brand has traversed the worlds of fashion, music, art and entertainment like no other designer in the world,” he said in a press release. “This collection of eclectic and extraordinary personal pieces reflects the classic American style and spirit that the world has come to revere in his internationally renowned trademark. As the art and design of fashion in Hollywood and entertainment has always played an important and unique part of Julien’s collections and experiences, we are excited to present this auction event with one of the great trailblazers of American fashion.”

You can bid online at juliensauctions.com or visit Julien’s pop-up location in L.A. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Autism Speaks, an organization that helps promote solutions for individuals with autism and their families.

