Tom Cruise is known for making his movies as authentic as possible by doing all his stunt work himself (even when it takes a serious toll on his body). So when rumors surfaced that he possibly wore a fake prosthetic butt in the 2008 film Valkyrie, all he could do was laugh it off.

This past summer a tweet went viral when an eagle-eye viewer took a screen shot of Cruise’s backside in the film, claiming it looked noticeably larger in one quick scene.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

RELATED PHOTOS: Tom Cruise’s Craziest Stunts – and the Toll They Took on His Body

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Cruise laughed off the rumors denying wearing any prosthetic. “I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

Tom Cruise Partially Blamed for Plane Crash That Killed Two People on Set of ‘American Made’

And just to be clear, the website asked him if all the scenes where he bared his butt in his new film, American Made, is free of prosthetics too (apparently his character loves to moon the camera) and Cruise stops any rumors from starting. “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me,” he asserts. “I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

Well there you have it. Tom Cruise does his own mooning prosthetic-free.