Tom Brady's Trench Coat at the Super Bowl Has People Wondering If He Is a Sharply Dressed Spy

Tom Brady arrived in a stylish grey trench coat ahead of his Super Bowl LII performance, and it lit Twitter aflame with theories of his potential double life as a spy.

Brady, 40, might be a well-established quarterback for the New England Patriots, but his trench coat, along with dark sunglasses and earbuds as he was escorted by security through the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, had many wondering about a possible shadow career.

While the athlete seemed cool and collected in his ensemble, Twitter couldn’t help but voice their opinions (and fantasies) about his wardrobe, suggesting he could be an “overconfident european assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie.”

Tom Brady arriving at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Mineappolis, MN, for Super Bowl LII. Jim Mahoney/AP

brady looks like the overconfident european assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie pic.twitter.com/dXvX47xtxS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 4, 2018

Tom Brady needs your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/5xxhVBsyL7 — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) February 4, 2018

Tom Brady looks like ____________ pic.twitter.com/T69qbc1i6E — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2018

Tom Brady is either going to win the Super Bowl or die while trying to assassinate Jason Bourne in Zurich pic.twitter.com/t2oAysqk6v — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 4, 2018

Others on social media made light fun of what the New England Patriots quarterback wore, suggesting he was attempting to sneak in snacks in order to avoid paying expensive concession stand prices.

Tom Brady used his coat to sneak in snacks to avoid inflated concession stand prices. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/k3gOISFTGo — Mike Deestro (@mikedeestro) February 4, 2018

Last year, Brady’s clothes also caught attention on social media when he took a seat on a bench for a moment and decided to keep his throwing arm limber by throwing an enormous jacket over himself.

It was the jacket that caught everyone’s attention as it appeared to be made for a man at least five times Brady’s size, creating an illusion that Brady could fit himself along three others inside of it.

These instances haven’t been the first time Brady has been slighted over his style. In 2016, he became the butt of jokes when he debuted a very Zach Morris ’90s haircut.