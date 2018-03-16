Tom Brady on Dressing for Wife Gisele Bündchen: 'If She Doesn't Like It, What Good Is It'

Tom Brady‘s an expert on the football field, but when it comes to his red carpet wardrobe, the four-time Super Bowl MVP award winner lets his wife of nine years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, take the reins.

“I always love her opinion on things, and if she doesn’t like it, what good is it?,” Brady tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting his book, The TB12 Method. “I try to wear what I can and hopefully she likes it and if she doesn’t she usually tells me.”



When the New England Patriots quarterback, 40, isn’t sporting his #12 jersey, he has Bündchen, 37, sift through the items in his closet to ensure he’s always looking super-stylish.

“She’ll look at things and definitely has an opinion, which I love,” Brady says. “I think she has always been right on whenever she’s chosen things [for me] that she likes.”

Bündchen is most likely the person behind one of Brady’s buzziest outfits. When the football star was spotted heading through security at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before Super Bowl LII in February, his stylish gray trench coat had Twitter exploding with hilarious theories of his potential double life as a spy.

“Brady looks like the overconfident European assassin who dies in the last twenty minutes of an action movie,” one Twitter user said.

Tom Brady needs your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/5xxhVBsyL7 — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) February 4, 2018

Although Brady loves a good designer suit or coat when he’s not throwing a touchdown-winning pass, when it comes to his beauty routine, he keeps things very simple.

“I would say I’m pretty natural,” he tells us. “I use Aloe Vera from time to time for some moisturizing and I drink a lot of water.”

These steps, he says, are key for a healthy complexion. “At the end of the day I feel like I’m really hydrated,” Brady continues. “I feel like so many people want to take care of their skin from the outside in and I think you really need to take care of it from the inside out.”