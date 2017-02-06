Tom Brady Misplaced His Game-Winning Super Bowl Jersey: 'It's Going to Be on eBay Soon, I Guess'

On Sunday night, the New England Patriots went into overtime to simultaneously achieve what we all expected them to achieve and what no one thought was actually possible, both securing their fifth Super Bowl championship and successfully completing the biggest comeback in the game’s history. So while everything should be sunshine and rainbows for the powerhouse football team, particularly immediately after such a career-affirming win, it seems not all was well with the four-time MVP Quarterback Tom Brady who understandably panicked when he thought he’d lost his jersey after last night’s historic victory.

According to Martin Rogers of USA Today, when the players returned to the Patriots’ locker room after celebrating their miraculous victory on the field with their wives and family, Brady thought his jersey had been taken by someone from his locker. The all-star QB immediately began to panic, looking around frantically and calling in team security and equipment staffers to help him look for his prized possession. “It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” he said. After several minutes digging through bags, he added, “This is not good. It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

Upon leaving the stadium late that night, reporters checked in on whether Brady had recovered his missing jersey. “No. It’s going to be on eBay soon, I guess,” he said glumly. But since these initial reports that the memorabilia had gone missing, according to the Today show on Monday morning, it has thankfully since been recovered. So Brady can sleep easy tonight knowing his extensive collection of championship jerseys is once again complete and he’ll have something to wear when his team goes to visit his old friend President Trump in The White House after all.

