‘Sun’s Out…’: Tom Brady Shares a Sexy Snap of Wife Gisele Bündchen in a String Bikini

Tom Brady can’t get enough of his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

On Saturday, the New England Patriots quarterback, 40, shared a sexy snap of his wife of 8 years wearing a black string bikini on the beach.

“Sun’s out …..😍👀🌊,” Brady wrote alongside the photo of his stunning wife posing on the beach as the sun set behind her.

Bündchen, 37, also appeared to post a picture from the couple’s beach trip, sharing a photo of her and a friend having a mermaid hair-flip moment in the water.

Earlier this week, the health-conscious couple got into the holiday spirit and dressed up for Halloween as avocado toast.

On Tuesday, Brady, dressed as an avocado, captioned a photo of their adorable couple’s costume with a sweet message, “The toast to my avocado…Happy Halloween everyone!”

And Bündchen, dressed as toast, posted another picture that said, “I can’t resist an avocado!!”

In May, Bündchen opened up about their marriage during an interview with Charlie Rose for CBS This Morning.

“He’s playing football. It’s a contact sport and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy,” the mother of two said. “And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I’m always gonna support him like I always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled.”

After two children — son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Vivian Lake, 4 — and nearly a decade of wedded bliss, Bündchen also revealed that she and her husband had both grown and learned extensively from one another.

“I think we have been growing and learning a lot from each other,” she added. “You know, walkin’ this life with a partner where you can always grow and learn from, it’s wonderful.”