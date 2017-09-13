Get ready to see a few new faces in the beauty world.

Today, Glossier released a new collection of products: body lotion and body cleansing oil, marking the brand’s first foray outside the categories of makeup and skincare. And according to the brand, there’s much more to launching body products than simply launching body products. To celebrate the launch, they teamed up with five women — all with different body types — and photographed them stark naked.

Former WNBA player, Olympic gold medalist, and very pregnant Swin Cash posed for the campaign, wearing nothing but her long, black waves and proudly flaunting her baby bump.

And she wasn’t the only one to pose nude. Model Paloma Elesser, LPA creative director Lara Pia Arrobio, runner Mekdes Mersha and Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney all showed off their unique bodies for the campaign. And of course, they’re all glowing from head to toe — thanks to the brand’s new Daily Perfecting Cream.

BODY HERO @mekdesmersha A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Cosmetics brand Illamasqua has added a new spokesperson to its roster as well, a decision that’s a bit more controversial. According to model Munroe Bergdorf’s Instagram account, she’s recently teamed up with the brand, not even two weeks after being hired and fired from her spokesmodel role at L’Oréal. The model sparked outrage earlier this month, when she was hired by the brand, only to be let go days later after a lengthy Facebook post in which she said “all white people” are racist.

Excited to announce that I'm one of the faces of the next @illamasqua campaign. #illamafia A post shared by Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

The model shared an Instagram post announcing her new gig on Tuesday, writing “Excited to announce that I’m one of the faces of the next @illamasqua campaign. #illamafia.”

What do you think of the latest news in beauty? Sound off below.