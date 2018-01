FASHION FRIENDSHIPS

Tina collaborated with her friend, legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, with looks for her album cover, videos, photoshoots and the red carpet. And when she attended his 1989 fashion show she said that his clothes are, "unlike anyone else's clothes; very special. It's not easy to wear Azzedine's clothes … but you have to try them on sometimes just to get the feel of it, just sort of get an attitude in his clothes. You become very French actually." We'd say she wore this skin-tight cutout LBD like a Parisian pro.