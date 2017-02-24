Tina Lawson Continues to Design Her Own Clothes – See the Shimmery Pants She Wore Last Night

This article originally appeared on Essence.com.
The always fabulous Tina Lawson stopped by the red carpet at Essence‘s Black Women in Hollywood event looking drop dead gorgeous and wearing a very special ensemble.
Known for her one-of-a-kind designs famously worn by Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé (which she recently called “crazy,” and Kelly Rowland seconded that), Lawson revealed that she was rocking a pair of shimmering pants created by none other than herself.
She paired the look with a black Marchesa blazer and black peep toe pumps.
Lawson also dished about opening a theater with her husband Richard Lawson and focusing on mentorship.
Hopefully the superstar mom decides to add another venture to her busy schedule and release a capsule collection of her “throw back” fashion treasures — we’ll definitely be in line for a pair of those fabulous pants.
What do you think of Lawson’s throwback outfit?