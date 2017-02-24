People

Tina Lawson Continues to Design Her Own Clothes – See the Shimmery Pants She Wore Last Night

Earl Gibson III/Getty

This article originally appeared on Essence.com.

The always fabulous Tina Lawson stopped by the red carpet at Essence‘s Black Women in Hollywood event looking drop dead gorgeous and wearing a very special ensemble.

Known for her one-of-a-kind designs famously worn by Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé (which she recently called “crazy,” and Kelly Rowland seconded that), Lawson revealed that she was rocking a pair of shimmering pants created by none other than herself.

She paired the look with a black Marchesa blazer and black peep toe pumps.

Lawson also dished about opening a theater with her husband Richard Lawson and focusing on mentorship.

Hopefully the superstar mom decides to add another venture to her busy schedule and release a capsule collection of her “throw back” fashion treasures — we’ll definitely be in line for a pair of those fabulous pants.

What do you think of Lawson’s throwback outfit?