The Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet blackout may be over, but the Time’s Up initiative is just beginning. Hollywood is continuing to champion the fight against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Time’s Up — the organization founded by 300 figures in the entertainment industry like Meryl Streep, America Ferrera, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more — announced Wednesday that the organization is partnering with Condé Nast and eBay to auction off a selection of the black gowns and tuxedos worn by celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Between January 19 and January 26, shoppers can visit ebay.com/timesup to bid on pieces worn by stars like Gal Gadot, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris and many more. All of the proceeds benefit the Legal Defense fund started through the Time’s Up platform, which helps victims of sexual harassment in the workplace connect with legal representation and offers them public relations assistance and legal council.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

“We’re thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment,” Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, which is administering the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, said in a release. “Each time they’ve stepped up they’ve inspired more attorneys to join the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Besides bidding for one of the designer pieces worn at the Golden Globes, there are plenty of other ways you can still show your support for the biggest movement happening in Hollywood.

At the Time’s Up online merch shop, you can stock up on the same Time’s Up T-Shirts stars wore as they got ready for the Golden Globes, plus totes, notebooks, stickers and even a baby onesie. Or, to show your support on a daily basis, you can snag the small but powerful Time’s Up pin we saw many men and women also wear at the Globes, available on the website for $12. It will continue to be the most powerful accessory on the awards season red carpet circuit.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Eva Longoria told the New York Times earlier this month. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Men in Hollywood haven’t been excluded from the conversation either, with countless stars showing their support for #MeToo as well.

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

“This is something that a lot of people are coming together in unity and saying we do not stand for sexual harassment,” Chris Hemsworth told PEOPLE at the Golden Globes.

“We do not stand for inequality, and me personally, I’m a feminist. We stand for equality. I believe in equality regardless of gender, regardless of race, regardless of sexual orientation, regardless of political opinion,” he added. “I believe that we all need to come together in a very compassionate way, and say, ‘Okay. Let’s even things out and let’s give each other a chance and let’s listen to one another.’”