Tiffany Haddish has no problem being herself, and is finding that men appreciate that about her. But, she wasn’t always so confident – and that manifested itself in a hairdo she regrets 20 years later.

In our Beautiful Issue, the comedian, 38, gets real about her beauty routine, her favorite products, and how she feels beautiful. However, she explained one of her beauty regrets and it’s so relatable.

Haddish says if she could go back in time she would tell her 15-year-old self “Just be who you are” – and that is someone who does not have or need permed hair. “All the girls in school had perms and stuff or they already had naturally silky hair, so I thought if I get a perm, and then I can get in the swimming pool and my hair will lay straight and then boys will like me and all that,” Haddish says. “But I was too goofy anyways.”

And it really backfired in a way that she couldn’t have anticipated. Boys “still liked me anyways except for when all my hair had fell out [from the perm], and I was like bald,” says Haddish.

Her big takeaway from the experience? She already had the best tool in her arsenal: being female. “[Boys] gon’ like you regardless,” she advises her teenage self. “You a girl!”

These days, Haddish explains, her beauty mantra is “I love and approve of you and it doesn’t matter what anybody else in the world thinks because you’re beautiful to me.” And that (as well as “don’t get a perm”) is advice we can all live buy.