Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks & More Supermodels Whose Throwback Photos Are the Epitome of Perfection

Barbara Rosen/IMAGES/Getty

CINDY CRAWFORD

Feeling blue! Crawford, now 51, strikes a pose at a 1991 Donna Karan fashion show.

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

ELLE MACPHERSON

Known as "The Body" because of her statuesque frame, Macpherson, now 53, smiles as she struts down the runway while wearing Todd Oldham's designs.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

HELENA CHRISTENSEN

Christensen, now 48, walks the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in 1991.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Our hats are off to Miss Campbell, now 47, as the fashion icon makes a serious style statement at the Karl Lagerfeld Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1989 fashion show.

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

HEIDI KLUM

Before serving as a judge on America's Got Talent, the German supermodel, now 44, was a Victoria's Secret Angel. Here, she's seen at the lingerie brand's annual show back in 1998.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty

TYRA BANKS

Tyra Banks, now 43, practically invented smizing, so it is no surprise she put her best face forward at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in 1992.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty

STEPHANIE SEYMOUR

Seymore, now 49, gets her wings during a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Corbis/Getty

LINDA EVANGELISTA

Evangelista, now 52, is mad about plaid as she sports a patterned coat over a red minidress at Oscar de la Renta's 1991 - 1992 fashion show in Paris.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER

Seen here modeling Chanel designs at the label's 1990 fashion show, Schiffer, now 46, was a favorite of designer Karl Lagerfeld ever since he enlisted her to model for the iconic brand when she was only 17.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

CHRISTY TURLINGTON

Turlington, now 48, is a golden goddess at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1991-1992 fashion show in Paris.

Susuan Wood/Getty

CHRISTIE BRINLEY

This black-and-white photo — taken in 1976 — of the now-63-year-old Brinkley is proof the supermodel has found the fountain of youth.

