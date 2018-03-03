Thomas Doherty Makes a Love Statement with Personalized Jacket of Girlfriend Dove Cameron's Face

Nothing says love quite like wearing your partner’s face on your back.

Thomas Doherty made his affections for girlfriend and Descendants 2 costar Dove Cameron obvious on Friday when he proudly dressed in a personalized denim jacket with a painting of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, 22, at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge in Los Angeles.

Enveloped in a border of red roses, the portrait of Cameron showed her dressed in a thin-strapped top and bold lip that were color coordinated. The special jacket was made for the actor by a fan.

The pair recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on Feb. 5.

Five months after PEOPLE confirmed that Doherty and Cameron, 23, were dating, she revealed in July 2017 how they had fallen in love.

“We’re super in love and stuff,” Cameron told Access Hollywood, also adding, “He’s the love of my life.”

She was previously engaged to Ryan McCartan in April 2016 after dating for three years but they ended their relationship less than six months later.

Thomas Doherty Arnold Turner/Invision for KFPR/AP

Then, Cameron met Doherty on the set of Descendants 2 where the sparks started to fly, but not right away.

“It was not right away,” she previously told PEOPLE Now. “It was one of those natural evolutions. He’s a lovely, lovely person.”

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Aaron Poole via Getty

But if you ask Cameron’s costar and close friend Sofia Carson, the chemistry between the couple was obvious.

“From the very beginning, there was definitely chemistry there. And she’s very happy, so we’re all happy she’s happy,” Carson, 24, shared with PEOPLE in April.

“It was secret to everyone else but me. For a while, it was a secret that she wanted to keep,” Carson said. “It was also kind of obvious. She was trying to keep it a secret, but it was very obvious as well.”