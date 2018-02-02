This Is Us fans: be prepared for a major tear-jerker when you watch Sunday night’s highly anticipated Super Bowl episode of the hit NBC drama – and stock your beauty arsenal accordingly.

Mandy Moore, who portrays Rebecca Pearson on the show, shared a selfie on her Instagram story Thursday after screening the episode with the rest of her cast. The actress, 33, wore under-eye sheet masks on her face to de-puff the area, leading fans to predict that the episode is guaranteed to be one of the saddest ones yet.

“Watched the Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I’m still not okay,” Moore captioned the selfie.

Fans started speculating that Jack Pearson‘s funeral would be detailed on the show when Moore and the actors of the teenage Big Three were pictured on set wearing the same all-black funeral attire. And Moore’s latest selfie is just yet another hint that leads fans to believe their prediction will soon come true.

“Questions will be answered in a very satisfying way,” This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly of the episode. “It’s not necessarily what people expect, but people will have a lot of the answers they’ve been hoping for.”

“It’s one of the most emotional episodes we’ve ever done, but there is a silver lining to it, and there’s an uplift to the episode,” he continued. “While it’s incredibly intense in a lot of ways, there is beauty to it, and there is optimism to it. That’s so important to us — to always find the lighter side of things too.”

If you expect you’ll break down in tears watching this episode just like Moore did, stock up on some of these de-puffing under-eye sheet masks to keep my your side as you watch one of the biggest moments in broadcast network TV.

