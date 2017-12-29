This Chrissy Teigen Hair Trick is a Pinterest Win!

If you’re still working on your hair resolutions for 2018, stop right there — we’ve your new go-to look, thanks to the one and only Chrissy Teigen. And no, it’s never going out of style.

At the 2016 Oscars, Teigen, pregnant with her daughter Luna at the time, hit the red carpet in a look that every girl has brought — and will continue to bring — to her hairstylist as inspiration. It was the most perfect, wispy braid that’s equal parts glamorous, effortless and undone.

RELATED PHOTOS: Braid Brigade! The Hottest Celebrity Hairstyle

The star’s hair, which fell at the middle of her back, was pulled back off of her face with a few fluttery pieces falling lose. Then, it was woven into a slightly messy plait that sparked the undone braids that we’ve been seeing ever since. And paired with her burgundy floral gown, it was the perfect addition to her boho-chic vibe.

For more about her look, watch the video above. And come back every day at 8:30 a.m. EST to watch People Now streaming live from Time Inc. headquarters in New York City, and rebroadcast at 11:30 a.m. EST. Get the absolute latest in celebrity news, real-life people stories & the best of fashion and food.

Want even more? Watch clips from yesterday’s People Now.