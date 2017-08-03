In the magazine world, the beginning of August signifies the biggest cover reveal of the year: the September issue. Miley Cyrus is fronting Cosmopolitan, Blake Lively snagged Glamour, and Selena Gomez landed Instyle, but one surprising shake-up comes from Harper’s Bazaar, which went against the grain of featuring A-list ladies and instead chose Grammy-winning singer (and Gomez’s boyfriend) The Weeknd — flanked by top models Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk (this is the September issue, after all!).

The singer covers the magazine’s special Icons issue, which also features the likes of Miranda Lambert, Courtney Love, Karlie Kloss, Natasha Poly and Joan Smalls. In the accompanying editorial, the singer models alongside Candice Swanepoel and reveals his fashion inspirations.

The singer, who wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello throughout the photo spread, is known to be one of the most dapper dudes on the red carpet, but says he only recently started enjoying wearing suits. In fact, he says when he was 10 years old, rappers Nas and Puff Daddy were his “style gods” because of their “haircuts and baggy clothes.”

For now, this might just be all the singer is willing to unveil about his personal life and says he likes maintaining a distance from his stage persona, The Weeknd, from his real self, Abel Tesfaye. “I’m not in a rush to let people know everything about me,” he says. “Mystery is always great.”

One way he’s planning on keeping his anonymity is through his music. “Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music,” he says. “I don’t have to give them anything else for the rest of my life.”

When asked if he’ll ever decide to pull back the curtain, he’s still uncertain. “Kind of like pulling a Ziggy Stardust. Maybe I’ll retire from being the Weeknd. Or maybe I’ll just give him a break.”

You can pick up an issue of Harper's Bazaar's September issue on newsstands August 22

