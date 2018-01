The Ultimate Statement-Making Coats

Bright colors, fun prints and enviably soft textures are just a few of the ways to make a statement with your coat. And since it's pretty much the only part of your outfit people will see during winter, why not have fun with it? Take a cue from Gabrielle Union and opt for a bright blue hue, try out a striped faux fur coat like Olivia Palermo or go big with a bold pink puffer like Gigi Hadid. No matter what you choose you're sure to be stylish and warm all season long. Scroll through to shop 9 of our favorite statement-making coats now!