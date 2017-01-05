The Hadid Sisters Front Moschino and More Stars in Spring Ad Campaigns

At this point in their careers, there’s not a time Gigi and Bella Hadid can step outside without being surrounded and snapped by hordes of paparazzi. And in the sisters’ latest spring-summer ad campaign, they reenacted that experience – for Fashion, of course.

The Hadid sisters appear together in Moschino’s spring-summer 2017 campaign, which features the stars being photographed and swarmed by tons of paps. It’s basically just the everyday life of two of the world’s most in-demand models, which is why the sisters look more at home than ever in this particular shoot.

Shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel (who’s done campaigns for the likes of Versace, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana) and designed by creative director Jeremy Scott, the sisters don everything from glamorous gowns to sexy lingerie and moto jackets paired with bold statement jewelry Moschino’s known for.

It isn’t unusual for this modeling duo to cross paths when they’re working. Bella and Gigi both appear in Fendi’s spring 2017 campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld (although the images of Gigi have yet to come out), been photographed together in a super high fashion fall-winter 2015 Balmain ad and walked the runway together at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Fashion designer, actress and singer Zendaya landed in spring campaign of her own too. Besides the 20-year-old star, Dolce & Gabbana tapped into some of the hottest millennials of the moment – like Presley Gerber (Cindy Crawford‘s son), Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (Daniel Day-Lewis‘ son), Luka Sabbat and more – for the brand’s spring 2017 campaign shot in Capri. (See the behind-the-scenes shots here!)

And lastly, Kylie Jenner‘s BFF-turned-model Jordyn Woods leads a body positive movement as the brand ambassador for LOVESICK and starring in its new size inclusive campaign.

The brand, which creates trendy pieces for fashion-loving millennial teens, features clothing in sizes 8 to 26. And Woods (a social media phenom herself) embraced her curves and rocked a long sleeved black bodysuit, matching choker and skinny high waisted jeans for the shoot.

