The 5 Best Things to Buy at REI Outdoor Sports Store to Get In (Stylish) Shape for Spring

If you’re looking for some cool new workout and activewear gear to help motivate you to hit the gym and get in shape for spring, REI has tons of running, yoga and hiking gear that will keep you looking stylish for your next sweat sesh. REI is an outdoor sports store and consumer co-op, that is a go-to for nature lovers and sports enthusiasts alike. From cute Marmot colorblocked rain coats to Athleta pocket leggings and dusty pink New Balance sneakers, the possibilities of cute work out gear is endless.

The retail store has also joined the growing list of major sporting goods retailers who have recently announced their decision to take a stand against military-style weapons. According to an article in The Washington Post, REI “announced Thursday evening that it would, for the time being, no longer be ordering CamelBak, Bell, Giro or any other of the 50 Vista Outdoor brands to sell in its stores” due to its strong connection to the National Rifle Association and its ownership of gun-manufacturing businesses.

So if you’re looking to get in shape, shop and support brands that support gun safety measures, scroll down to check out 5 of our top picks from REI.

