Rainbow Brites

It's time to banish your winter blues and add a pop of ROYGBIV to your wardrobe. Not only do rainbow stripes put a smile on your face (and on that of everyone around you!) but they're also totally trending. Celebs everywhere can't stop wearing them either - Yara Shahidi was spotted in a colorful sequin top by Alice & Olivia, Nicole Richie repped her House of Harlow 1960 brand jacket at the 2018 Women's March, and Issa Rae brought some sparkle to Sundance Film Festival in a Markarian sequin coat. Scroll through to shop 11 of our favorite rainbow-stripe styles!