The 5 Best President's Day Sales We're Shopping This Weekend

If your holiday weekend plans include shopping all of the insanely awesome President’s Day Weekend sales from the comfort of your couch, then you’re in luck. In addition to the amazing Nordstrom sale that’s happening, we’ve gone ahead and selected five of the best stores you can shop online to score big on everything from designer fashions to spring-ready styles. With discounts as high as 50, 60 and even 70 percent at stores like TheOutnet.com and J.Crew Factory, now is the time to start shopping. So get your credit cards handy, and scroll down to shop our top sales and start your holiday weekend off in the best way possible.

Loft

You can scoop up some pretty spring pieces, new workwear or some classic wardrobe staples for 40 percent off when you enter the promo code “HAPPY” at checkout in stores and online. The best part? Their chic new plus line is on sale too!

Buy It! From left: LOFT Plus Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress, $53.70 (orig. $89.50), Peony Pleated Cuff Blouse, $35.70 (orig. $59.50) and Slim Tie Waist Pants in Marisa Fit, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)

The Outnet

If you’re looking to shop designer, The Outnet is offering up some pretty amazing deals that you’re not going to want to miss. On top of their already crazy-good markdowns on labels such as Alexander Wang, Valentino, Proenza Schouler and Givenchy (just to name a few!) The Outnet is offering an extra 40 percent off on top! No promo code is necessary, but hurry — styles are already selling out!

Buy It! From left: Salvatore Ferragamo Gilli Striped Leather Sandals, $333 (orig. $925), Alexander Wang Emile Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $224.40 (orig. $748) and Emilio Pucci Appliquéd Printed Silk-Twill Gown, $768 (orig. $3,660)