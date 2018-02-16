The 5 Best President's Day Sales We're Shopping This Weekend

If your holiday weekend plans include shopping all of the insanely awesome President’s Day Weekend sales from the comfort of your couch, then you’re in luck. In addition to the amazing Nordstrom sale that’s happening, we’ve gone ahead and selected five of the best stores you can shop online to score big on everything from designer fashions to spring-ready styles. With discounts as high as 50, 60 and even 70 percent at stores like TheOutnet.com and J.Crew Factory, now is the time to start shopping. So get your credit cards handy, and scroll down to shop our top sales and start your holiday weekend off in the best way possible.
Loft
You can scoop up some pretty spring pieces, new workwear or some classic wardrobe staples for 40 percent off when you enter the promo code “HAPPY” at checkout in stores and online. The best part? Their chic new plus line is on sale too!
Buy It! From left: LOFT Plus Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress, $53.70 (orig. $89.50), Peony Pleated Cuff Blouse, $35.70 (orig. $59.50) and Slim Tie Waist Pants in Marisa Fit, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)The Outnet
If you’re looking to shop designer, The Outnet is offering up some pretty amazing deals that you’re not going to want to miss. On top of their already crazy-good markdowns on labels such as Alexander Wang, Valentino, Proenza Schouler and Givenchy (just to name a few!) The Outnet is offering an extra 40 percent off on top! No promo code is necessary, but hurry — styles are already selling out!
Buy It! From left: Salvatore Ferragamo Gilli Striped Leather Sandals, $333 (orig. $925), Alexander Wang Emile Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $224.40 (orig. $748) and Emilio Pucci Appliquéd Printed Silk-Twill Gown, $768 (orig. $3,660)
Neiman Marcus is constantly updating their sale section and most recently, they’ve added tons of spring-ready styles that are on sale for up to 60 percent off including this gorgeous ruffled Shoshanna dress, a pretty pastel Elizabeth and James shoulder bag and hot pink Manolo Blahnik kitten heel mules.
Buy It! From left: Shoshanna Floral-Print Halter Cocktail Dress, $180 (orig. $360), Elizabeth and James Finley Courier Suede Hobo Bag, $247 (orig. $495) and Manolo Blahnik Maysale Tweed 50mm Mule, $335 (orig. $745)
Henri Bendel
If you’re looking to refresh your accessories, Henri Bendel is the place to go. In honor of the holiday weekend, they’re offering an additional 10 percent off of all sale items — including handbags, tech accessories, sunglasses, jewelry and more. The discount is automatically applied for you at checkout so just shop, add your favorites to your cart and you’re good to go!
Buy It! Clockwise from left: West 57th Studded Case for iPhone 7/8, $30.60 (orig. $34), Mika Round Sunglasses, $55.80 (orig. $62) and 712 Printed Convertible Shoulder Bag, $147.60 (orig. $164)
J.Crew Factory
If you love J.Crew Factory, you’re going to be thrilled with their President’s Day deals. First, they’re offering 60 percent off a sweet selection of styles including ruffle tops, classic chinos and tons of New Balance for J.Crew workout gear. Second, everything else is 50 percent off! That’s right, everything — even styles already on clearance. So hurry and get shopping before these insanely awesome deals end.
Buy It! From left: Chambray Ruffle Tie Sleeve Dress, $39.50 (orig $79.50), Keyhole Sunglasses, $14.50 (orig. $29.50) and Tie-Front Bandeau Top, $21 (orig. $42.50) and Bikini Bottom, $17 (orig. $34.50)