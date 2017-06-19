The Best Places to Shop When You’re Not Sure If You’re Plus-Size

Anyone who hovers around a size 14 has been there: you’re shopping at a “straight-size” store where you’ve successfully purchased clothing in their largest size before, but, because their sizing is inconsistent (and whose isn’t these days?), the item you have your eye on today is a skosh too small… and there’s no option in a size up.

It happens at the “plus-size” stores, too. Sometimes their smallest size fits you, but a good percentage of the time, if you find something you love, you’d have to get it tailored.

It can be incredibly frustrating to straddle the straight-plus fence, but, luckily, a growing number of retailers have stopped drawing a line in the sand right at size 14. Instead of that being the largest or smallest size available in a given store, it’s just one more size in a wider array, allowing shoppers to size up or down when necessary so they no longer have to give up on an item they have their heart set on.

ModCloth

ModCloth not only removed “Plus-Size” as a category from their top menu, they did something long overdue in the online shopping world: they put all available sizes of a single item—XXS through 4X—on a single product page. Revolutionary, no?

Buy It! Best and Brightest Tank Top, $35; modcloth.com

Gap

Although this American standard is considered a “straight-size” retailer, most Gap items are available up to a size 20 or XXL, so you have leeway when your usual size doesn’t quite fit.

Buy It! Gap Linen Stripe Tie-Belt Romper, $60; gap.com

Old Navy

Much like its sibling store, Gap, Old Navy offers its main women’s line in sizes up to 20 and XXL, but they also have a women’s plus collection starting at 16 and 1X for even more options.



Buy It! Patterned Plus-Size Tie Waist Dress, $36; oldnavy.com

SimplyBe

SimplyBe is typically touted as a plus-size retailer, but their impressive selection of styles often start at size 6 and go up to size 28. You’ll definitely find the right fit!

Buy It! Shirt Culotte Jumpsuit, $75; simplybe.com

ASOS

The main collection at ASOS typically goes up to a size 14, but the ASOS CURVE collection frequently features the same styles with ever-so-slight variations for curvier bodies starting at size 12. Not sure which version of an item to buy? Order both! Shipping and returns are free.

Buy It! Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress, $60; asos.com

Karina

Based in Brooklyn, Karina makes easy-care frocks that can be dressed up or down and look phenomenal on women of all shapes and sizes. Just be sure to check their size chart before you order. If you fall between a 12 and a 16, you’ll likely want a size M/L.

Buy It! Megan Blue and White Gingham Dress, $108; karinadresses.com

Target

Target has been one of the most openly size-inclusive brands of the year, featuring models of various sizes in their colorful commercials. It’s a reflection of the many sizes their collections, like Who What Wear, are available in.

Buy It! Who What Wear Knit to Woven Tank Top, $23; target.com

