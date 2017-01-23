The Best Mascaras for All Your Lash Needs

Eyeko 'Rock Out & Lash Out' Mascara

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I generally won't pay more than $10 for mascara on principle, but a while back I got to try Eyeko's now-discontinued bespoke lash bar at Saks (where they created a custom tube for you, from formula to wand, based on your own lashes and your hopes and dreams for them) and I was hooked. Very occasionally I'll splurge on their superblack, rocker-glam formulas - and this is a good one.

Buy It! Eyeko Rock Out & Lash Out mascara, $28; saks.com