7 Gorgeous Gifts Under $60 to Shop from & Other Stories

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your most fashionable friends and family members (but are shopping on a budget), we suggest heading over to & Other Stories. A sister brand to H&M, & Other Stories is full of affordable and trendy cool-girl styles with tons of gorgeous pieces – including clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products – from ateliers in Paris, Los Angeles and Stockholm. They’ve even gone ahead and put together a Gift Shop which includes amazing pieces that everyone on your list is sure to love. And to help make your holiday shopping as stress-free as possible, we’ve picked out seven of our favorite under-$60 gifts to add to your shopping cart right now.

Scroll down to shop these and more great holiday gifts from & Other Stories!

Velvet Top

A gorgeous velvet and ruffle top is perfect to wear to any holiday festivities. Gift it to a fashionable friend or family member (or you know, treat yourself for getting your holiday shopping done early this year!).

Buy It! Frilled Velvet Top, $55

Roll-On Perfume Oil

This travel-friendly roll-on perfume oil has scents of amber, vanilla and flower blooms in making it a great gift for a friend that’s always on the go.

Buy It! Sardonyx Fire Roll On Perfume, $20

Lace Soft Bra

Everyone loves pretty lingerie and a delicate lace bra is the perfect gift to give to a significant other or best friend.

Buy It! Lace Soft Bra, $39

Statement Earrings

These gorgeous crystal drop statement earrings are a pretty gift that are sure to dress up any outfit this holiday season.

Buy It! Crystal Drop Earrings, $29

Hand Care Kit

This pretty smelling soap, hand lotion and mini hand cream kit is a great house warming or hostess gift to give during the holidays.

Buy It! Punk Bouquet Hand Care Kit, $25

Cashmere Gloves

Cashmere is always a luxurious gift to give and these burgundy cashmere gloves are a soft, cozy and warm gift for the winter.

Buy It! Cashmere Gloves, $55

Crystal Charm Necklace

A delicate and personal charm necklace is a pretty and thoughtful gift.

Buy It! Crystal Charms Necklace, $25