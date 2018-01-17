Designer styles don’t go on sale very often so when they do, we can’t help but jump at the chance to score some of the most amazing items from our favorite designers on major markdown. Luckily, there are 4 incredible sales happening right now that are offering up deals – we’re talking up to 60 percent off! – on everything from handbags and shoes to clothing and accessories from designers such as Off-White, Vetements, Chloé, Prada, Stella McCartney and more. We’re already filling our carts with the most gorgeous pieces so hurry and get shopping before your favorites are gone!

Scroll down to check out the 4 most amazing designer sales happening right now.

Net-a-porter

You can score an extra 20 percent off tons of designer must-haves including clothing, shoes, handbags and more during Net-a-porter’s Final Designer Clearance Sale. Our top picks? These Off-White boots, Victoria Beckham saddle bag and Chloé crochet sweater, of course.

Buy It! Off-White boots, $1,052.50 (orig. $2,105); Victoria Beckham handbag, $960 (orig. $1,920); Chloé top, $897.50 (orig. $1,795); net-a-porter.com

Neiman Marcus

If you’re looking to invest in a designer handbag or pair of gorgeous shoes, now is the time to score at Neiman Marcus. For one day only they’re offering 50 percent off a selection of shoes and 25 percent off of some pretty fabulous designer handbags – including this Stella McCartney Falabella Tote, Prada mary jane heels and Valentino lace-up pumps.

Buy It! Stella McCartney tote, $652.50 (orig. $870); Prada velvet mary jane pumps, $325 (orig. $650); and Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps, $497.50 (orig. $995); neimanmarcus.com

MatchesFashion.com

The Fall/Winter Sale happening at MatchesFashion.com just got even better – now when you enter the promo code “EXTRA20” at checkout you can receive an addtional 20 percent off an insanely awesome selection of already marked down designer styles. You can find everything from classic designer dresses, like this floral Rebecca Taylor number, to more trendy styles like these over the knee Vetements boots and crochet J.W. Anderson handbag. No matter what your style, you’re not going to want to miss it.

Buy It! Vetements boots, $860 (orig. $2,150); J.W. Anderson handbag, $965 (orig. $1,930); and Rebecca Taylor dress, $338 (orig. $554); matchesfashion.com

Farfetch

It’s the final call for all of the amazing designer styles that are marked down at Farfetch.com. From Alexander Wang to Yeezy, there are thousands of the most fashionable shoes, handbags, dresses, coats, accessories and more on major sale. Hurry and snag your favorites before they sell out!

Buy It! Yeezy booties, $566 (orig. $943); Alexander Wang handbag, $481 (orig. $961); and Kenzo dress, $375 (orig. $625); farfetch.com

Which designer sales are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!