Whether it’s the perfect go-to sweater, your favorite jeans or the best fall coat, you’ve most likely relied on J. Crew for a few trusty staples in your wardrobe. And now, the brand has introduced beauty, launching over 15 new beauty brands on their website. But they’re not alone. Forever 21 opened an entire beauty store, Riley Rose, which just launched online. Madewell recently also launched a “beauty closet” full of cool-girl brands and their own bath line. And Topshop, which has been gracing our faces with Topshop beauty for years, is now carrying Kylie Cosmetics products in select stores. (You’ve also got to check out the beauty sections at & Other Stories and Lou & Grey for incredibly hip, beautifully-packaged beauty finds.)

So while you’ll always trust your fashion favorites for the items in your closet, you can also score some beauty gems while you’re at it. Here, the products to add to your cart during your next clothing haul.

At Forever 21‘s Riley Rose:

Winky Lux Flower Balm

This cool, see-through lip balm goes on clear and transforms to stain your lips a bright, sheer shade of pink.

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair

Bold lipstick brand Lime Crime recently released semi-permanent hair color, and this bright blue shade will safely turn you into a unicorn in minutes.

At J. Crew:

Troi Ollivierre Lipstick

The makeup artist responsible for the J. Crew models’ signature red lips has created his own line of lipsticks, which means achieving the classic look has just become a whole lot easier.

Make Dew Pot

Even a makeup minimalist will love this cream highlighter. Just a dab on cheekbones is all you need to achieve that inside-out glow.

At Madewell:

This lavender-scented, argan and coconut body oil is exactly what your body needs this winter. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s approved by forever chic French girls.

Herbivore Charcoal Soap

Not only is this facial bar soap perfect for travel, itscharcoal-infused properties are amazing for ridding your skin of impurities.

At Topshop:

PawPaw Lip Balm

We’re not sure what’s more exciting: the fact that this makeup artist-loved lip balm comes in a tiny travel tube, or its subtle peach tint.

Glitter Eye Shadow Palette

These are the easiest shades to travel with and the compact is just that.at

