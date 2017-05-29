The new season of The Bachelorette is just kicking off, but Rachel Lindsay has already captivated viewers with her style. Between her stunning (and extremely heavy) Randi Rahm gown on the premiere and what we’ve seen from her looks on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, we’re in for one of the most fashionable seasons of the show yet. PEOPLE sat down with Rachel to find out everything about her personal style, from what she loves to see on a guy (could it be a clue as to who she ends up engaged to in the finale?) to what she wears with all those crop tops. Watch the full video above!

What look does Rachel love on a man? “I like when a guy wears ripped jeans, has a loose-fitting V-neck top and has a pair of kicks.” Still she admits, “You can’t go wrong with a suit either.”

For her first night as the Bachelorette, she mixed two fragrances — one by Hermès and one by Narciso Rodriguez — and she says the blend was well received. “The guys were always telling me how great I smelled.”

Although the women on The Bachelor are known to share clothes, Rachel says she didn’t do too much of that, for a specific reason: “I’m a bit of a curvy girl, most of the girls weren’t quite my size. But if I was stealing a shirt I stole it from Raven or Astrid.”

Rachel has been known to rock a crop top, and she shared her go-to ways to style the look. “My favorite is to wear it with a baggy boyfriend jean, and maybe a cute heel. I also like a crop top with a pair of overalls, and I like a crop top with a high-waisted pant.”

As far as her style icons, Rachel name-checks Nicole Richie, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna — all stars who are known for mixing masculine and feminine styles together. “I kind of consider myself a tomboy,” Rachel says.

Are you watching Rachel on The Bachelorette this season? What do you think of Rachel’s style? Let us know in the comments!