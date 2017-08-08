The Bachelorette Finale: All About the Glittering Gown Rachel Lindsay Got Engaged In

It’s official: Rachel Lindsay is engaged! Whether you were surprised or not by that dramatic finale, you probably weren’t surprised that she left us with a truly stunning look for the proposal. Rachel wore a silver beaded gown with a sexy high slit by Randi Rahm, a designer who is not only a Bachelor franchise favorite, but one whose designs Rachel herself has worn seven(!) other times throughout the season — including her gorgeous premiere dress.

“We sent this dress specifically to be the finale gown,” Rahm tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “It was spotted by her stylist Cary [Fetman] first and we agreed, it was the best choice for her.”



The big reveal is about to happen… are you watching?! Who will she pick?! #randirahm #thebacheloretteabc #thebachelorettefinale A post shared by Randi Rahm Studio (@randirahm) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Look Back at Every Wedding Dress From The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

Like her premiere dress, which weighed 25-30 pounds (depending on who you ask), the fully beaded look Rachel wore for the finale weighed “at least” 30, according to the designer. However, the heaviness didn’t deter our Bachelorette. “Once Rachel saw the dress in person, there was no question which gown she was going to pick. This was the clear winner,” says Rahm.

RELATED VIDEO: How Much Do The Bachelor Rings Really Cost?

And although Rachel did not get to keep the couture piece, it’s solidified its place in TV history. “It was one of those moments that takes your breath away. We couldn’t be happier with how stunning she looked,” Rahm says.

After all, Rachel does have her sparkly new Neil Lane engagement ring to take home. And, you know, a sexy new fiancé!

What did you think of Rachel’s finale dress? What was your favorite look of the season?