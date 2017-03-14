You Can't Marry The Bachelor's Nick Viall, But You Can Rent Vanessa Grimaldi's Winning Dress

By now, if you don’t know who won The Bachelor last night, first of all, how are you even navigating the internet today let alone clicking on this article, but secondly, gird yourself for some major spoilers ahead. We’ll wait.

Ok, now that we’ve gotten rid of those Bachelor Nation fans with a day of DVR watching ahead of them, it feels safe to say, your newly-engaged winner is Vanessa Grimaldi. While finding out which lady would ultimately steal consummate runner-up Nick Viall‘s heart was a major part of the anticipation around last night’s finale, after the show’s stylist teased the dress options the girls were still choosing between, we were also heavily invested in finding out which gorgeous gown Vanessa and Raven Gates would wear. And now, not only do we know exactly what dress will go into The Bachelor history books, but you can go ahead and rent it for any potential upcoming proposals in your own life.

The gown Vanessa wore to accept Nick’s proposal was ultimately a simple, black Badgley Mischka fully sequined gown with a spaghetti strap, deep v-neckline and slight cutouts along the ribcage. A dress which also now happens to be available for your next black tie affair on Rent the Runway. That’s right, you can craft a rose-worthy ensemble of your very own at just a fraction of the full price tag, renting the dress for either four days at a super affordable $90, or 8 days for $144. And if you want to add the glittering gown to your evening wear collection for good, you can pre-order it now at Saks Fifth Avenue for $595.

@ravennicolegates in @randirahm velvet coat & beaded gown leaving for finale. #bachelornation #bachelor #thebachelor @bachelorabc make up @ginamo11 A post shared by Cary Fetman (@caryfetman) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

While runner-up Raven’s dress was no less stunning, an ice-blue beaded Randi Rahm gown with a halter neckline, we really should have known Vanessa’s dress would be a guaranteed winner given that out of the last nine seasons of the show at least five winners wore black.

Waiting backstage @therachlindsay in @jovanifashions cape jumpsuit with black diamonds everywhere from @thewoodsfinejewelry gorgeous make up by @ginamo11 #bachelor A post shared by Cary Fetman (@caryfetman) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

And although Rachel Lindsay‘s stint as next season’s Bachelorette is only just beginning production, the lawyer is already proving her season is going to seriously shake things up, ditching the show’s usual style M.O. and going for a bold jumpsuit over the traditional evening dress to meet all of her admiring suitors for the first time.

The jumpsuit in question by Jovani Fashion features a plunging neckline, split sleeves, and wide leg trousers, and is also still for sale and ready to make all of your meet-cute dreams come true. And we have a feeling, given Lindsay’s penchant for surprises so far, the latest Bachelorette has a whole lot more firsts in store for us next season.

What do you think of Vanessa’s winning dress? Would you rent it? And are you excited to see how Rachel switches things up for her season? Sound off below!