The Bachelor‘s Becca K.’s dream date with Arie Luyendyk Jr. is straight out of a fashion fairytale. Not only did she get to play dress up in designer gowns with the help of celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe, but she also got to wear 50 carats worth of Neil Lane diamonds — and even took home some of the swag!

During Monday night’s episode, Luyendyk Jr.wanted to pamper the down-to-earth Minnesota-native during their one-on-one date, so he spared no expense. He took Becca to a oceanside Malibu mansion, enlisted Zoe to play Becca’s fairy-styling godmother by dressing her up in gorgeous designs and he had the perfect finishing touch for her final look — lots of bling.

RELATED VIDEO: Does Former Bachelor Star Olivia Caridi Think It Was Too Soon for Krystal to Meet Arie’s Family?

“It was suppose to be a total surprise,” the franchise’s go-to jeweler Neil Lane tells PEOPLE. “Arie wanted to spoil her with the dresses and jewels for their special night. He was so excited to present the jewels to her. He couldn’t wait to open the box and show her. She looked gorgeous. It was a Cinderella moment.”

RELATED: From Adorable Pixies to Wayward Lashes, the Most Memorable Bachelor Nation Beauty Moments Ever

Luyendyk Jr. gave his date three different pieces, a diamond necklace, two bracelets and earrings — all designed by Lane himself and totaling 50 carats and worth over $300,000.

Neil Lane

The necklace is glittering with over 300 round and baguette-cut diamonds which were each set in its own platinum setting as a way to “give the necklace a fluid look where the light would sparkle on them continuously,” Lane explains.

Neil Lane

The two straight line bracelets are set with about 100 rounds diamonds and the pear-shaped earrings were designed with a faceted pink tourmalines at the center “for an accent of color and a feminine shape.” The best part? Becca K. got to keep the earrings.

Neil Lane

‘The Bachelor:’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will Be Season 22’s Leading Man

With the help of Zoe, Becca chose a gold off-the-shoulder gold metallic dress (by Zoe’s own collection) that you can pick up at saksfifthavenue.com for $425.

Courtesy Rachel Zoe

“It was a lot of fun,” Zoe told PEOPLE about styling Becca. “Arie was very sweet and was a perfect gentleman. I was surprised to see how interested he was in helping Becca pick an outfit, and he was very patient. … She tried a lot on!”