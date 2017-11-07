Style
5 Chic and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Thanksgiving, No Matter What Your Plans Are
Don’t sacrifice comfort for style this Thanksgiving holiday! Build your whole outfit around this awesome pair of faux leather leggings and you’ll be perfectly attired, no matter what the occasion (and no matter how much stuffing you pile on your plate)
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Chic and Comfortable Thanksgiving Day Outfits
From turkey to pie and everything in between, Thanksgiving is a holiday that revolves around dinner (and leftovers, of course). And whether you plan on celebrating by watching football on the couch or going to a fancy restaurant with your family, we can all agree that there's absolutely nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable in what you’re wearing.
That’s why we’ve put together these five faux leather leggings looks will keep you feeling comfortable without sacrificing style. So scroll through to start shopping and embrace your Thanksgiving food-baby with these comfy and chic outfits.
2 of 6
If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Out at a Restaurant
Buy It! Clockwise from top left:
ASOS Lipsy Interlocking Circle Drop Earring, $24; asos.com
Free People Faux Leather Leggings, $78; nordstrom.com
Ted Baker London Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag, $249; nordstrom.com
Raye x Revolve Emery Bootie, $198; revolve.com
H&M Short Satin Dress, $39.99; hm.com
3 of 6
If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Hosting Dinner
Buy It! Clockwise from top left:
Free People Fete Sweater Dress, $228; freepeople.com
Trouvé Faux Leather Leggings, $79; nordstrom.com
Halogen Large Hoop Earrings, $39; nordstrom.com
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34; sephora.com
KENDALL + KYLIE Chloe2 Flat Slides, $125; shopbop.com
4 of 6
If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Watching Football
Buy It! Clockwise from top left:
American Eagle Outfitters Boxy Hoodie, $44.95; ae.com
Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings, $65; nordstrom.com
Alex and Ani Moon and Star Post Earrings, $48; alexandani.com
& Other Stories Leather Backpack, $175; stories.com
BCBG Casey Platform Slip-On Sneakers, $88.95; nordstrom.com
5 of 6
If You're Spending Thanksgiving: At a Friendsgiving Dinner
Buy It! Clockwise from top left:
Forever 21 Faux Croc Skin Crossbody, $27.90; forever21.com
SPANX Faux Leather Leggings, $98; nordstrom.com
Madewell Foretell Necklace, $48; madewell.com
H&M Mohair Blend Cardigan, $79.99; hm.com
Target Briar Studded Combat Boots, $37.99; target.com
Free People Pippa Thong Bodysuit, $58; nordstrom.com
6 of 6
If You're Spending Thanksgiving: At a Fancy Dinner Party
Buy It! Clockwise from top left:
MOTHER Wrap Up Jacket, $385; shopbop.com
Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings, $98; nordstrom.com
H&M Satin and Lace Camisole Top, $29.99; hm.com
Mango Metal Pendant Earrings, $15.99; mango.com
Sam Edelman Haide Satin Feather Pom-Pom Pumps, $130; bloomingdales.com
PrettyLittleThing Black Velvet Chain Bucket Bag, $30; prettylittlething.com