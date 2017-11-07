5 Chic and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Thanksgiving, No Matter What Your Plans Are

Chic and Comfortable Thanksgiving Day Outfits

From turkey to pie and everything in between, Thanksgiving is a holiday that revolves around dinner (and leftovers, of course). And whether you plan on celebrating by watching football on the couch or going to a fancy restaurant with your family, we can all agree that there's absolutely nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable in what you’re wearing.

That’s why we’ve put together these five faux leather leggings looks will keep you feeling comfortable without sacrificing style. So scroll through to start shopping and embrace your Thanksgiving food-baby with these comfy and chic outfits.