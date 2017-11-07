Style

5 Chic and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Thanksgiving, No Matter What Your Plans Are

Don’t sacrifice comfort for style this Thanksgiving holiday! Build your whole outfit around this awesome pair of faux leather leggings and you’ll be perfectly attired, no matter what the occasion (and no matter how much stuffing you pile on your plate)

By

Posted on

More

1 of 6

 

Chic and Comfortable Thanksgiving Day Outfits

From turkey to pie and everything in between, Thanksgiving is a holiday that revolves around dinner (and leftovers, of course). And whether you plan on celebrating by watching football on the couch or going to a fancy restaurant with your family, we can all agree that there's absolutely nothing worse than feeling uncomfortable in what you’re wearing.

That’s why we’ve put together these five faux leather leggings looks will keep you feeling comfortable without sacrificing style. So scroll through to start shopping and embrace your Thanksgiving food-baby with these comfy and chic outfits.

2 of 6

 

If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Out at a Restaurant

Buy It! Clockwise from top left:

ASOS Lipsy Interlocking Circle Drop Earring, $24; asos.com

Free People Faux Leather Leggings, $78; nordstrom.com

Ted Baker London Quilted Velvet Crossbody Bag, $249; nordstrom.com

Raye x Revolve Emery Bootie, $198; revolve.com

H&M Short Satin Dress, $39.99; hm.com

3 of 6

 

If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Hosting Dinner

Buy It! Clockwise from top left:

Free People Fete Sweater Dress, $228; freepeople.com

Trouvé Faux Leather Leggings, $79; nordstrom.com

Halogen Large Hoop Earrings, $39; nordstrom.com

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34; sephora.com

KENDALL + KYLIE Chloe2 Flat Slides, $125; shopbop.com

4 of 6

 

If You're Spending Thanksgiving: Watching Football

Buy It! Clockwise from top left:

American Eagle Outfitters Boxy Hoodie, $44.95; ae.com

Zella Live-In High Waist Leggings, $65; nordstrom.com

Alex and Ani Moon and Star Post Earrings, $48; alexandani.com

& Other Stories Leather Backpack, $175; stories.com

BCBG Casey Platform Slip-On Sneakers, $88.95; nordstrom.com

5 of 6

 

If You're Spending Thanksgiving: At a Friendsgiving Dinner

Buy It! Clockwise from top left:

Forever 21 Faux Croc Skin Crossbody, $27.90; forever21.com

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings, $98; nordstrom.com

Madewell Foretell Necklace, $48; madewell.com

H&M Mohair Blend Cardigan, $79.99; hm.com

Target Briar Studded Combat Boots, $37.99; target.com

Free People Pippa Thong Bodysuit, $58; nordstrom.com

6 of 6

 

If You're Spending Thanksgiving: At a Fancy Dinner Party

Buy It! Clockwise from top left:

MOTHER Wrap Up Jacket, $385; shopbop.com

Commando Control Top Faux Leather Leggings, $98; nordstrom.com

H&M Satin and Lace Camisole Top, $29.99; hm.com

Mango Metal Pendant Earrings, $15.99; mango.com

Sam Edelman Haide Satin Feather Pom-Pom Pumps, $130; bloomingdales.com

PrettyLittleThing Black Velvet Chain Bucket Bag, $30; prettylittlething.com

See Also

More

More