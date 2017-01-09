Thandie Newton Thinks Her Golden Globes Dress Looks Like a Cigarette

Without her turn-of-the-century wild west saloon girl garb and a string of razor sharp quips pouring out of her mouth, many of you probably don’t recognize Westworld‘s Thandie Newton. But for her latest appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress chose something decidedly more fashion-forward, tapping the new red carpet favorite designer Monse for a dress that may remind some viewers of a particular vice they vowed to give up in 2017.

For this years Globes, Newton wore a white Monse off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and a column skirt with copper sequins climbing upwards from the hem to create the illusion that she’s being consumed in flames. She paired the simple, modern look with a smattering of Harry Winston diamonds, including a long strand necklace that dangled down her back.

But while our first thought was fire, Newton had a slightly different interpretation of what look she was channeling for this major award show. “I look like a cigarette.” the actress told People, pointing to the bottom and saying, “That’s the butt, and I’m the ash.” While we can’t say she’s totally off base with that comparison, cigarette or no, Thandie is clearly smokin’.

