Teyana Taylor Finds an All New Way to Send Nudes

From the moment the world was introduced to Teyana Taylor gyrating around a dimly lit gymnasium in a half bra top and teeny tiny thong, she instantly became an international sensation and, despite admitting to eating everything and not working out, a body positive poster girl. And since then our crush on Kanye West’s muse has only grown stronger, whether she’s getting nervous walking the runway in front of Anna Wintour, moving us to tears with a tribute to her one-year-old, or developing an all new way to send her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, some nudes.

While it may be West’s wife Kim Kardashian who first transformed the nude and its dissemination into an art form, it seems the medium has found an all new master in its midst. The dancer took a break from her non-stop schedule attending shows during Fashion Month for a quick photo shoot in her bathroom wearing a simple dusty rose, knit bodysuit.

Taylor joked in the caption of the shot, “When he asks u for nudesssssss 😋😋😋😋 this @fashionnova jumpsuit got me feeling nice 💦🍊🍊🍊” Not to nitpick, but the “jumpsuit” in question is really more of a ribbed long sleeve unitard with a plunging neckline that she accessorized with a simple gold pendant necklace and the same neon orange bob she’s been sporting since the beginning of Fashion Week. With Kim K currently undergoing a total social media overhaul, it seems as though a new Queen of Nudes may have finally stepped up to take on her crown.

