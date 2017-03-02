Teyana Taylor Sizzles in Baywatch-Style Swimsuit Alongside Ashley Graham

Teyana Taylor’s body will never fade from our brain.

Dancer and model Teyana Taylor flaunted her “body icon” status Baywatch-esque red, one-piece swimsuit during a photo shoot in Miami.

The 26-year-old mom of one was seen on set showing off her toned body and curves in the backside-baring swimsuit. Taylor topped off the look with an attention-grabbing head of orange hair.

With their derrières on display, Graham, 28, and Taylor gave each other a high-five. Graham who has become the poster girl for body positivity, struck sexy poses on a jet ski. The duo also teamed up with fellow model Niki Taylor and a few others for a group shot.

Although Taylor has been in the music industry for years, she made national headlines in August 2016 as the star of Kanye West’s music video for “Fade.”

She later told PEOPLE that it feels “dope” to be everyone’s fit inspiration.

“I think the part about it that I love the most is that [the video] inspires women to know that you can be superwoman, even with a child,” she said.

She also revealed that she’s not one for the gym, and credited her killer body to her love for dancing.

“I might have worked out maybe two or three times in my whole life and it probably didn’t last longer than 15 minutes,” she previously told PEOPLE.

“Everybody has their own way, and dancing is for me. I could literally try to workout in the gym and really be ready to give up in less than five minutes.”

Since garnering national attention with the music video, Taylor has launched Fade 2 Fit, a high-energy, dance-based fitness program.

