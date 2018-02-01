Body positive model Tess Holliday isn’t afraid to speak out about her curvy figure and is now using her platform to model a brand new swimwear line with an inspiring message.

Alpine Butterfly, swimsuit line built for sizes L-5X and sold now at Nordstrom, encourages women to embrace their curves and celebrate their confidence amid the body love movement happening all over the fashion industry right now. The swimsuits come in an array of bright and sexy designs that gives plus size girls the luxury swimsuit options they’ve been looking for.

“I love swimwear that’s cute, but also functional!” Holliday, who’s currently signed with MiLK Management, a modeling agency that specializes in curve talent and promoting diversity in the industry, told PeopleStyle. “I really loved the one piece with the tie fronts. It was sexy, but really held my girls in!”



In terms of shopping for the most perfect-fitting swimsuit, Holliday knows as much as anyone else that it can be a struggle. Her advice? Take your time and go with one that “makes you feel good.”

“A bikini might not be your thing and that’s okay,” the model, 32, said. “There are so many sexy one piece options. I say try a lot on. It’s all about finding the right one.”

Holliday has faced her fair share of criticism in the past, like when Instagram trolls attacked the star for working out, which she quickly shut down. At this point in her life and career, Holliday pushes body shamers out of her mind.

“I ignore it. What they have to say about me has no bearing on my life or who I am as a person,” she told us. “At the end of the day, I’m getting paid to live my dream. That’s pretty good in my book!”

Check out Alpine Butterfly’s launch collection to prep yourself for some warmer weather ahead.

