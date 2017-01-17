How to Get the Celebrity-Loved Pink Hair Trend from Your Bathroom

Caramel highlights, dark brown hues, shades of auburn: all hair colors we anticipate to see on Hollywood’s stars as we trek through the winter months. But this year, celebs are taking on a bright, spring-inspired shade of pink, making us question our. Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Kanye West, Hailey Baldwin and more stars have all tested out the look recently, and the good news is, you don’t need to run to the salon, shell out tons of cash, or commit to pink hair forever in order to join in on the trend. In fact, you can do it in your own bathroom for just $10 — and the results can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Here, products to try, depending on your level of commitment.

If you want pastel pink that lasts for a month, like Ashley Benson’s or Hailey Baldwin’s:

Parisian feels with @findyourcalifornia A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:31am PST

Try Manic Panic’s Semi-Permanent Cream Hair Color in Cotton Candy Pink, which will wash out in 4-6 weeks. The catch? It’ll work best on lighter shades, so a blonde or light brown base is best.

If you want temporary pink tips like Troian Bellisario’s:

Baby boi @davestanwell finally gave me fun hair after a lifetime of brown. Bye bye spencer. It's been real girl. A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:11pm PST

Apply L’Oreal’s Liquid Hair Chalk in Pink Pop, $7.99, on your ends — it’s s a wash-out formula that doesn’t require any lightening beforehand, and will last until you shampoo your hair — so you can give it a try before you make a long-term decision.

If you want a bold magenta shade like Ruby Rose’s:

Magenta. @brantmayfield A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:43pm PST

Go for Manic Panic’s Amplified Semi Permanent hair color in Hot Hot Pink, $13.99, which goes on brighter and last longer than other formulas.

And last but not least, if you just to dabble with a hint of pink like Kanye West’s:

Spray Ion Brights Airbrush Tint Temporary Hair Color in Magenta, $6.99, wherever you want a a bright update that’ll last for one to two washes.

Would you try pink hair? Sound off below.