The Teen Choice Awards isn’t like your average annual celeb-centric ceremony. While the Academy Awards and Golden Globes call for a red carpet packed full of A-listers in dramatic black tie gowns and multi-million dollar diamonds, much like the Grammys or the VMAs when these stars let their hair down a little bit and pull out some of the bolder looks in their arsenal, the Teen Choice Awards is all about wild fashion and even wilder beauty. And this year, all of your youthful celebrity favs did not disappoint, adding some neon hair, glitter makeup, and quirky accessories to their typical style repertoire.

With her new single “Your Song” making waves on the music charts, Rita Ora made sure her latest award show appearance would be just as noteworthy. The Teen Choice performer wore a neon pink wraparound gown with a deep-V neckline, a thigh-high slit and lots and lots of diamonds. She added an unexpected twist to this tried and true red carpet formula with a streak of highlighter yellow running through the front of her hair.

But the real surprise element of this look wasn’t the ensemble or the fresh dye job, it was the singer’s choice in nail art. Rita showed off her unique nail art, created by Britney Tokyo, on her Instagram stories featuring an array of legendary ’90s faces including Sarah Jessica Parker circa Sex and The City, Kate Moss, Biggie, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and a couple of cupcakes just for good measure.

And her after party look was just as major as all of the details of her award show ensemble. To celebrate the end of the evening, Rita changed into a pair of chap pants honoring who else but the queen of selfies and all that is hot, Paris Hilton. The lime green checkerboard print pants feature shots of the aughts heiress icon running up the side, accented with neon green feathers and featuring a hip cutout that shows off the fishnets the pop star was wearing underneath.

Candace Cameron-Bure also decided to shake things up for a night, following in Rita’s footsteps and adding a bold streak of hot pink to her usual California blonde tresses.

Bella Thorne has never been one to shy away from an over-the-top makeup look in her everyday life, so naturally when attending an event the actress turned up her glam to eleven. The Famous In Love star added a rainbow of cosmetics to her all black leather and satin look, starting with a bunch of turquoise and blue glitter along the part of her hot pink hair that cascaded down onto her face, accenting her technicolor eyeliner.

Vanessa Hudgens walked the blue carpet wearing her heart on her belt, pairing the sparkly, oversized accessory with a diaphanous, iridescent pink top featuring a high neck and ruffled sleeves and metallic jacquard kick flare pants.

But while Paris Jackson‘s look may not have been quite as radical as her peers, it was still a pretty substantial style departure from her typically bohemian aesthetic.

Instead of her usual funky pants and super modern dresses, Paris chose a very lady-like, semi-sheer floral midi-dress by Zimmerman with a pussy-bow neckline which she paired with pastel pink heels, slicking her hair back into a gently tousled low bun.

Certified Cool Teen, Zendaya, gave fresh salience to the phrase “woke up like this,” strolling into the ceremony wearing some very swanky, sparkly pajamas by Ashish and keeping her hair loose and natural in big, ’70s-inspired curls. If this nonchalant look isn’t enough to convince you of the former Disney star’s effortless brand of red carpet beauty, according to CoverGirl, the brand ambassador also used six drugstore products to do all of her own makeup for the event, giving new meaning to the phrase multi-talented.

Which celeb’s look is your favorite? Sound off below!