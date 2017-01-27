Téa Leoni's Madam Secretary Character Keeps Wearing This Hillary Clinton Pendant Necklace

During the 2016 presidential election celebrities found increasingly creative ways to show their support for Hillary Clinton. (Rihanna’s shirtception being the the most chill endorsement ever.) Now months after the election, stars are still standing by their candidate through cool fashion choices and even taking their support to the small screen. In one episode of Madam Secretary, Téa Leoni’s character Elizabeth McCord was spotted wearing a Hillary Clinton pendant necklace in just about every scene.

Just noticed that @TeaLeoni has been wearing this Hillary Pendant on @MadamSecretary – Pendant made by HRC supporter https://t.co/8MqmoTFlC7 pic.twitter.com/C9NwPPlJnZ — Yashar (@yashar) January 27, 2017

The pendant is from California-based jewelry designer Billy Zeemann who co-created the design with philanthropist Susie Buell, a close friend to Clinton. On one side are the words “Grit, Courage and Grace” surrounding a heart with an “H” inscribed in it, which was inspired by Meryl Streep’s speech at the Democratic National Convention where she said it takes those three qualities to be the “first female anything.”

But seeing Leoni wearing her piece on the show caught the designer completely by surprise. “I had no idea! It’s been pretty incredible,” Zeemann tells PeopleStyle. “A lot of women are still wearing them. They’re not taking them off! It’s very moving. People are still buying them. It’s really, really amazing.

In addition to the U.S.’s fictional Secretary of State, many, many stars have worn the necklace including Katy Perry, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, K.D. Lang and even Clinton herself. She was spotted wearing it during the final presidential debate and on election day.

“I didn’t even realize Hillary was wearing it the day she got it,” Zeemann says. “She had it on under her clothes… it was giving her strength. She also loved knowing how many other people were wearing it in solidarity. When I saw she wore it the day she got it I just burst into tears.”

So where can you get one for yourself? Billyzeemann.com carries the made-to-order, hand cast designs (all created by a woman-operated casting company) in six different metal/color choices with prices ranging from $100 for a bronze piece to $1,960 for an 18 karat gold version.

What’s even better than buying a necklace to show your support is that the proceeds benefit charitable causes. A portion of all profits from the Hillary Clinton pendant go to Planned Parenthood or the Southern Poverty Law Center. And Zeemann’s next project is to design another piece to specifically benefit Planned Parenthood.

“I think it’s hugely important now for all of us to do what we can,” the designer says. “And I feel like my creativity is a way to be able to give back.”

Were you surprised to see Elizabeth McCord wearing the pendant? Are you picking up one for yourself? Share your thoughts in the comments below.