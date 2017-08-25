Hiss! Taylor Swift Is Now Selling Snake Jewelry On Her Website

The snake featured in Taylor Swift’s social media posts teasing Thursday night’s release of “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first release from her upcoming album Reputation, can now be yours. Well, kind of.

Available in Swift’s online store via her official website are a silver snake ring (plated with platinum) and gold snake ring (plated with 24-karat gold) — both are made of eight grams of silver and include 300 zircon crystals; each is $60. If jewelry isn’t your thing, you can still don the slithering creature in the form of a black hooded pullover adorned with a snake design; it’s available for $75.

Swift also has Reputation gear for sale, including album cover t-shirts, as well as others featuring her profile and one with “Look What You Made Me Do” lyrics, a phone stand, a gray terry pullover, and charcoal-colored embroidered wool hat.

Everything is available at the Taylor Swift Store.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com