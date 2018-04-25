Taylor Swift Rehearses for Reputation Tour in Short-Shorts and Combat Boots

Taylor Swift is so excited to embark on her Reputation stadium tour (which starts in 13 days), that she’s been sharing a ton of sneak peeks on Instagram — and the latest may be an early glimpse at her on-stage style.

Swift shared a photo of herself on Instagram dancing during rehearsals wearing short shorts, with loose “Lovers” T-shirt and edgy combat boots. While she may glam it up a bit more when the tour starts, practicing in combat boots is a pretty bold move.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, she also shared an Instagram story, where she revealed that she will be unveiling a fact about the tour every day until it starts. Today’s factoid is that fans will hear 10 songs from previous albums of hers during the concert.

“[I’m] really excited about playing stuff from Reputation. I’m excited about playing stuff that is from previous albums too,” she said. “And just check back because every day I’m going to be posting something about the tour, just something that’s going on, something at rehearsals, so just check here and I will see you in 13 days.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Can’t wait to hear tomorrow’s fact? Meet all of her backup dancers in the meantime! She shared a photo of her entire on-stage team, writing “Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!! Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people.” And we already tacked down some background on each dancer.

The whole tour begins on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, and will take her across the U.S., England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand through November.