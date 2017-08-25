Well, the day of pop culture reckoning is finally upon us. At midnight on Friday Taylor Swift released her first single from Reputation unto the world, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and her fandom is already shook, to say the least. And it seems Tay has now really opened the floodgates of content as not only did she drop a lyric video for her latest guaranteed hit, she also revealed that the song’s music video will premiere at the VMAs on Sunday and she has not one, but two, “magazines” that will be released exclusively at Target. And it turns out every die-hard Swiftie can now perfectly replicate their favs reinvention look, if they’re willing to max out their credit card that is.

In the first moody shot that serves as the cover for Volume 2 of Reputation magazine, Swift glances over her shoulder wearing her hair down and with its natural texture, opting for a dark burgundy lip, a big change from her usual shade of super bright orange-red. But the really surprising decision in this shot is the singer’s choice in jacket, a long, hooded camo piece from Marc Jacobs‘ Resort 2017 covered in appliqués and sequin embellishment. And Tay’s new outerwear can be yours to the tune of $1,500.

But if you want to go full new bad girl Taylor, you’re going to need more than a super pricey jacket, you’re also going to need a pair of these bank account-busting boots.

For the Volume 1 cover of the magazine that accompanies her album, Taylor tried out a very different, very orange look. In this shot, the pop star tests out a very dramatic cat eye paired with a simple black sweatshirt with super long sleeves and black short shorts paired with thigh-high black boots.

New promo picture for reputation

The boots in question look to be Gianvito Rossi “Suede Cuissard Boots,” and if you thought that Marc Jacobs jacket was pricey, these shoes are about to blow that out of the water, retailing for almost double the outerwear’s cost at $2,095. Given that Taylor’s known to cause everything she wears to sell out overnight, we have a feeling there’s going to be a whole lot of Swifties who are going to look at their credit card statement next month and think, “look what you made me do.”

What do you think of Taylor’s new look? Are you a fan or do you prefer her old look? Sound off below!